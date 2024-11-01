Kartik Aaryan’s reported HUGE paycheck for Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 3

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan is back in the spotlight with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a highly anticipated sequel that has hit theaters today. The film features a stellar cast, including Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika, along with Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, under the direction of Anees Bazmee.

This new installment sees Aaryan return as Rooh Baba, a character that has resonated with audiences since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His performance in the previous film, where he adeptly filled the shoes of Akshay Kumar, was widely praised, making him a household name in the horror-comedy genre. But do you know how much is he charging for his role in the movie?

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 day one collection update till 3pm stands nearly ₹17.50cr…



Another 8 hours left, film is heading towards ₹30cr+ as Day 1…..



HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT for team #BB3 specially for Kartik Aaryan his position in bollywood is getting stronger day by day, he is… pic.twitter.com/mSH0VLn8RJ — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 1, 2024

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Remuneration

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hits the screens, social media is abuzz with positive feedback from fans, many of whom are lauding Aaryan’s infectious energy and charismatic portrayal of Rooh Baba. The film’s early reception suggests it is poised to become another commercial success.

In light of his growing popularity and the success of the previous installment, Kartik Aaryan is said to have significantly increased his fee for this sequel. It is said that he has gone from charging approximately Rs 15 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to now demanding between Rs 45 to Rs 50 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, effectively tripling his remuneration.

Have you watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? If yes, do share your review with us in the comments section below.