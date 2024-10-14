Backlog posts of persons with disabilities in Telangana will be filled soon: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Telangana women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) has announced that soon backlog posts under the persons with disabilities (PWD) section will be filled and that the state government is trying to increase their reservation from 1% to 4%.

On Monday, Seethakka launched an online job portal (www.vikalangulajobportal.telangana.gov.in) exclusively for differently-abled persons. The portal was made by an NGO named Ýouth for Jobs. She also gave joining orders to 10 employees recruited by her department.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said that those who registered their profiles would get job offers based on their qualifications. She appealed to private companies to reserve a certain percentage of posts exclusively for differently-abled persons.

Seethakka also pointed out that 5% of funds spent on welfare schemes was spent on the differently-abled, and the state government has allocated Rs 50 crore for the Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation (TVCC) to purchase special equipment and aids for the differently-abled.

She said that along with the BC census, officials will also collect the data for the PWD census.

Seethakka also unveiled the poster of the 4th state conference of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) which will be held on October 25 and 26 in Hyderabad.