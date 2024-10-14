Hyderabad: Prof GN Saibaba given ‘Laal Salaam’ at Gun Park memorial

Hyderabad: Human rights activists and political leaders paid their last respects to the late professor GN Saibaba, whose mortal remains were brought to the Martyrs Memorial at the Gun Park near the Telangana Assembly on Monday morning.

There was an argument between the police and activists, when the latter were asked to leave the venue soon after the mortal remains were brought there.

Martyred Professor GN Saibaba given "Laal Salaam" by activists at the Gun Park Martyrs Memorial near the assembly, as his mortal remains were brought from NIMS on Monday morning @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/od0JXJMFEy — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) October 14, 2024

Professor Kasim recalled how Professor Saibaba had mobilised 2 lakh people and held a massive public meeting in Warangal in December 1998, resulting in the ‘Warangal Declaration’ in support of the Telangana statehood movement.

“Even former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had spoken about the contribution of the Warangal Declaration on the floor of the assembly after assuming power in 2014,” he noted.

“Saibaba wanted quality education, equal opportunities and quality healthcare for all. He questioned the attacks on Adivasis in Chhattisgarh and asserted their rights over their natural resources. Generations will take inspiration from his work and sacrifice,” Professor Kasim added.

The activists raised “Laal Salaam” slogans and left to Moula Ali, where Saibaba’s remains were to be kept, before donating them to Gandhi Medical College for research purposes. GN Saibaba passed away on October 13, Sunday, after several complications arose during a gall bladder surgery at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad.

