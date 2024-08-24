Badlapur sexual assault: BJP protests, accuses Oppn of playing politics

Thane: BJP workers on Saturday demonstrated in Thane against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, accusing the opposition parties of trying to politicise the alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur.

Protesters, led by BJP’s Thane district president Sanjay Waghule and MLA Sanjay Kelkar, assembled in front of Ahilyadevi memorial amid rains and demanded swift justice for the victim girls.

“This is a severe incident which has devastated the family members of the victims. However, leaders of MVA are busy politicising this tragedy. They are trying to defame Maharashtra,” Waghule alleged.

Kelkar alleged that MVA leaders are eyeing power and lack sensitivity.

Local BJP leaders, former corporators, women wing members, and other office-bearers joined the protest.

The MVA staged protests across Maharashtra, accusing the Mahayuti government of inefficient handling of the Badlapur incident, which triggered a massive rail roko demonstration on Tuesday.