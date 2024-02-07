Badruddin Ajmal comes down heavily on UCC Bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

New Delhi: The All India United Democratic Front President and MP from Assam, Badruddin Ajmal, came down heavily on the Uniform Civil Code Bill that was tabled in the Uttarakhand State Assembly, saying it should be “dumped in the dustbin”.

Speaking to ANI, he alleged that the state assemblies are attempting ways to “please Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“State Assemblies have to bring something shiny when the government becomes a failure,” Ajmal alleged while taking a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying, “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma too does this from time to time. They want to please PM Modi as they want to continue as the CM for some time.”

“This Bill should be dumped in the dustbin,” he added.

Badruddin Ajmal upheld the cultural diversity in India emphasising that anything done against nature will not continue for long.

“India is a colourful garden. However beautiful a garden is, if it has just one flower, you will not be able to look at it for long. In India, people of all faiths, and cultures live. That is our beauty. If anything is done against nature, it won’t continue for long,” MP Badruddin Ajmal said.

Earlier in the day, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPB) objected to the Uniform Civil Code, saying “there was no need for any such uniform civil code.”

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Executive Member of AIMPLB voiced his concern questioning the nature of the ‘uniform code’ if any community is exempted.

“As far as UCC is concerned, we are of the opinion that uniformity cannot be brought in every law and if you exempt any community from this UCC, how can it be called a uniform code?,” the AIMPLB member said.

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque alleged the move to implement UCC is an attempt to polarise.

“They bring up UCC to polarise, but it is not possible (to implement it),” Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said while speaking to ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier today tabled the UCC bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly after which the House was adjourned.

The Bill contains the laws relating to marriage, divorce, succession, live-in relationships, and related matters.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is preparing to introduce a bill to end polygamy in the state during the upcoming budget session of the assembly.

An announcement in this regard was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier on February 2 following the approval of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft report by the Uttarakhand cabinet.

CM Sarma announced that the state government is actively assessing the Uttarakhand UCC report and a decision on the prohibition of polygamy is expected during the upcoming budget session.