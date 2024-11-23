Badshah and Hania Aamir: Dating or just friends?

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah has been making headlines, not just for his music but also for his rumored relationship with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Recently, Hania attended his Dubai concert and shared a clip on Instagram, calling him a “rockstar” and a “hero.” Their warm interaction sparked more rumors, but Badshah has now addressed the speculation.

At the Sahitya AajTak 2024 event, Badshah clarified their bond. He said: “Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life, and I am in mine. People often misinterpret and see what they want to believe.”

Badshah and Hania often meet in Dubai and post about their time together on Instagram. In a recent video, the two greeted each other warmly, and Hania praised Badshah for being a true rockstar. He re-shared the post, playfully giving her credit as the real rockstar.

For those curious about Badshah’s personal life, his real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. He was married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he has a daughter, Jessemy. They separated in 2020. In the past, Badshah has also denied rumors linking him to actress Mrunal Thakur.

Hania, a popular actress known for dramas like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Mere Humsafar, dismissed earlier rumors about her love life, joking that being unmarried attracts unnecessary gossip.