Badshah finally breaks silence on second marriage and divorce?

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah has finally broken his silence on his relationship with Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, confirming that the two have decided to part ways. The announcement comes amid reports that Isha may enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Badshah wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths.”

He added that the decision was made with mutual respect and requested everyone to respect their privacy during this time.

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“This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,” the rapper concluded.

The statement marks the first time Badshah has publicly addressed his relationship with Isha. While he confirmed their separation, he did not explicitly use the words “marriage” or “divorce” in the note.

Reports of their second marriage first surfaced in March after Isha’s mother shared pictures and videos that appeared to show the couple performing traditional wedding rituals. Isha later confirmed the marriage during an Instagram interaction in June, referring to Badshah as her husband. The rapper, however, remained silent about the wedding until now.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage intensified in July after Isha shared cryptic posts about storms, lessons and hope. Neither Badshah nor Isha addressed the rumours at the time.

The timing of Badshah’s statement has now caught attention, as Isha is reportedly among the names being considered for Bigg Boss 20. However, the makers have not officially confirmed her participation yet.

Whether Isha will enter the reality show or address the separation publicly remains to be seen. For now, Badshah has made it clear that the two have ended their relationship mutually and do not intend to discuss the matter further.