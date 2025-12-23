Badshah joins Messi club with ultra-rare Rolex, price will shock you

Hyderabad: Indian rapper and singer Badshah has once again grabbed attention, this time not for his music but for his wristwatch. During a recent appearance on Indian Idol, fans noticed a striking pink Rolex on his wrist. The watch quickly became a talking point among luxury watch lovers.

Badshah’s Barbie Watch Price

The official retail value of the Barbie Daytona is around Rs. 3.5 crore ($395,000). However, due to its extreme rarity, its resale price is estimated to be close to about Rs. 9 crore (USD 1 million), making it one of the most expensive modern Rolex watches.

With this purchase, Badshah becomes the first Indian known to own this rare watch. He now joins global stars like Lionel Messi and Drake, who have also been spotted wearing the same model. For Indian luxury watch fans, this moment is nothing short of iconic.

What makes this Daytona truly exclusive is its off catalogue status. Rolex does not list or publicly sell this model. Reports suggest that only about 10 pieces exist worldwide. Because of this, ownership is limited to a very small group of elite collectors.

The Watch That Stole the Spotlight

The watch is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref 126538TRO, popularly known among collectors as the “Barbie” Daytona. Made from 18 carat yellow gold, it features a bezel set with pink sapphires and matching sapphire hour markers on the dial. Its bold pink look makes it instantly recognizable and extremely rare.