Badshah’s disrespectful behavior towards Harnaaz irks netizens

Mumbai: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is maintaining to be in the spotlight ever since she won the prestigious title in December last year. From clapping back at trolls who body-shamed her and revealing about her Celiac disease to putting out her thoughts on Hijab ban, the beauty pageant is grabbing headlines for a while now.

Harnaaz is back in the news again. This time social media users didn’t troll but supported her strongly. The diva was recently seen on India’s Got Talent sets as a special guest. A BTS video posted on Miss Diva’s Instagram handle sees her walking up to the judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Shilpa and Badshah’s ‘fake’, ‘cold’ and ‘disrespectful’ behaviour towards Harnaaz.

In the clip, Badshah can be heard saying, ‘Yeh teesra koi Aaya hai Punjab Se’. One can also see Shilpa’s face when Harnaaz comes to greet all of them as she stands there with her sister Shamita Shetty. While Shilpa continued talking to Shamita; Badshah was busy talking to Kirron Kher and he didn’t even get up from his seat to welcome her. None of them could be seen properly greeting Harnaaz.

This did not go well among the social media users who jumped to the comments section and bashed Shilpa and Badshah for not welcoming Harnaaz Sandhu with the respect that she deserved. Check out the reactions below.

“Does not #harnaazsandhu Deserve More Respect…? Shame #indiasgottalent” wrote one user.

“These judges lack basic manners.. So fake and non interested.. Itni acchi ladki hai harnaaz.. Desh ka naam kia hai.. Koi respect kuch nhi.. Shameful,” wrote the other. A third one wrote, “What’s wrong with them ?? Seriously dude it’s clearly visible that they are giving fake expression.”

One more comment read, “This girl did so much for the country, brought back the crown after 21 years. And look at the judge’s reaction, it looks so fake and they seem not at all interested to greet and meeting her.”