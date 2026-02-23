BAFTA 2026: Complete list of all award winners announced

This year’s ceremony saw major triumphs for One Battle After Another, which led the awards with six wins, including Best Film and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 23rd February 2026 3:29 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd February 2026 3:39 pm IST
Awards
British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)

Hyderabad: The 79th edition of the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards took place on February 22, 2026, at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The evening was filled with glitz, glamour, and emotional moments as filmmakers, actors, and creatives from around the world gathered to celebrate cinematic excellence. 

This year’s ceremony saw major triumphs for One Battle After Another, which led the awards with six wins, including Best Film and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, also made waves by winning three awards, setting a new record for the most honors won by a film directed by a Black filmmaker. Other notable films like Hamnet, Frankenstein, and Boong also took home multiple awards.

South African cricket player in yellow and green uniform on the field during a match.

Here is the full list of winners from the BAFTA Film Awards 2026:

  • Best Film: One Battle After Another
  • Outstanding British Film: Hamnet
  • Leading Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
  • Leading Actor: Robert Aramayo (I Swear)
  • Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
  • Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
  • Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Best Documentary: Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • Children’s & Family Film: Boong
  • EE Rising Star Award: Robert Aramayo
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Best Cinematography: Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another)
  • Best Editing: Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another)
  • Best Animated Film: Zootropolis 2
  • Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
  • Best Costume Design: Kate Hawley (Frankenstein)
  • Best Special Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Add as a preferred source on Google
Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 23rd February 2026 3:29 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd February 2026 3:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
Back to top button