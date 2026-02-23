BAFTA 2026: Complete list of all award winners announced

Hyderabad: The 79th edition of the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards took place on February 22, 2026, at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The evening was filled with glitz, glamour, and emotional moments as filmmakers, actors, and creatives from around the world gathered to celebrate cinematic excellence.

This year’s ceremony saw major triumphs for One Battle After Another, which led the awards with six wins, including Best Film and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, also made waves by winning three awards, setting a new record for the most honors won by a film directed by a Black filmmaker. Other notable films like Hamnet, Frankenstein, and Boong also took home multiple awards.

Here is the full list of winners from the BAFTA Film Awards 2026: