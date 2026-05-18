Bageerath POSCO case: Karimnagar BRS leaders seeks Bandi Sanjay’s resignation

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) protested in Telangana‘s Karimnagar, demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the ongoing POCSO case involving his son, Bandi Bageerath.

Raising slogans, the BRS leaders displayed placards at Telangana Chowk and tried to burn the flexi containing the Union Minister and his son.

On information, police rushed to the spot and snatched the flexi away, leading to a scuffle between them.

One of the leaders said that since the Protection for Children from Sexual Offences case against his son is still under investigation, Bandi Sanjay should resign from his post as a Union Minister so that there is no pressure from the top. “You and the state government are putting pressure on the investigation. This is unfair,” the BRS leader said.

“Narendra Modi says ‘Beti Bachaho, Beti Padao.’ But here in Telangana, it is ”Beti ko Uthao, Beti ko naash karao (destroy the girl child). Until justice is provided to the minor girl and the girl concludes, you should resign from your post,” the leader said.

BRS protested in Telangana's Karimnagar, demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the ongoing POCSO case involving his son, Bandi Bageerath.



Raising slogans, they displayed placards at Telangana Chowk and tried to burn the flexi… pic.twitter.com/xKStGvvzhw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 18, 2026

It should be noted that Karimnagar is the Assembly constituency of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.