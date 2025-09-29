Bahadur Yar Jung: The leader who lived a lifetime in 39 Years

Hyderabad: Can anything worthwhile be achieved in just 39 years? Most would say no. After all, that’s barely enough time to find one’s footing in life, let alone etch a name in history. But there are rare souls who live not by the length of their years, but by the depth of their deeds. Nawab Bahadur Yar Jung was one such man — a revolutionary leader, a spellbinding orator, a poet, and a reformer who became a beacon for his people.

Though his life was short, it was filled with purpose, conviction, and a vision that transcended time. For him, four decades were enough to leave an indelible mark on the social and political landscape of pre-Independent India, particularly the Hyderabad region.

A programme held at the Media Plus auditorium on Saturday evening revisited the life and legacy of this remarkable figure. The event marked the release of a Ph.D. thesis book by Dr. Zahed Husain Timmapuri, “The Life and Literary Contributions of Nawab Bahadur Yar Jung.”

Eminent speakers

Eminent speakers, including Dr. Islamuddin Mujahed, Prof. Khaja Naseeruddin, and Dr. Inamul Rahman Ghayyoor paid glowing tributes to the man whose charisma and courage continue to inspire generations. Dr. Mohd Safiullah, Director, Urdu Academy, was the chief guest.

Born as Mohammed Bahadur Khan, he was conferred the title “Bahadur Yar Jung” by the Nizam of Hyderabad — a fitting recognition for someone who embodied nobility in thought and action. A man of immense intellect and compassion, Bahadur Yar Jung believed in justice, communal harmony, and the cultural fabric that bound Hindus and Muslims together — the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. His life was a testament to tolerance, dignity, and selfless service.

Depth of character

Speaker after speaker recalled instances that reflected the depth of his character. One of the most telling was his reaction during the infamous Dhoolpet riots. When two of his close relatives were killed, and an angry crowd surged forward seeking revenge, Bahadur Yar Jung stood before them, urging restraint. He single-handedly pacified the mob and prevented further bloodshed. His brief speech united not just hearts but minds as well. “Leaders are known to inflame passions,” said Dr. Islamuddin Mujahed, “but he had the rare ability to cool them down.”

This quality — of compassion in the face of chaos — is what distinguished Bahadur Yar Jung from most political figures of his time. His detractors may have tried to paint him as a divisive or even communist figure, but history remembers him as a man of unshakable principles who rose above narrow identities.

Mahatma Gandhi praises him

His leadership and eloquence drew admiration even from stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi and Sarojini Naidu. The latter, who knew the power of words herself, once remarked how Bahadur Yar Jung’s oratory could “move hearts and stir souls.” His speeches were not mere rhetoric; they were a call to moral awakening.

A great admirer of his intellectual prowess, Maulana Syed Abul A’la Maududi once noted that Bahadur Yar Jung’s thoughts were well-organized, his expressions coherent, and his words carefully chosen. It was not just the content of his speeches but the sincerity of his conviction that won people over.

Author is Timmapuri

Dr. Zahed Husain Timmapuri, author of the newly released book, offered a deeply personal insight into the formative influences that shaped the leader. “It was his maternal grandmother, Fateh Khatoon, who nurtured him and instilled in him noble values,” he said. Despite being born into affluence, Bahadur Yar Jung chose a life of service over luxury. He spoke truth to power — often unflinchingly — and did not hesitate to tell the Nizam what he believed was right for the people.

Nawab Shahid Ghulam Rasool Khan, grandson of Bahadur Yar Jung, also related many little-known things about the leader.

What many may not know is that Bahadur Yar Jung was also a prolific writer and poet. His essays, letters, and verses reveal a mind steeped in thought and a heart overflowing with love — especially for the Prophet of Islam (pbuh). His poetry was both devotional and philosophical, brimming with spiritual depth.

As one of his couplets captures beautifully:

Dunya-e-siyasat ke kaamil bhi adhure hain,

Naqis bhi Madine ka kaamil nazar aaya

(Even the most perfect in worldly politics seem incomplete,

While the seemingly imperfect becomes perfect in Madinah)

Annual event planned

The event concluded with an announcement by Fazil Husain Parvez, Editor of Gawah, that a Bahadur Yar Jung Memorial Lecture would be organized every year by the Media Plus Foundation — a fitting tribute to the man who continues to inspire with his ideals.

Bahadur Yar Jung’s life may have ended too soon, but his words, vision, and values continue to resonate. He lived for others, spoke for the voiceless, and stood firm for justice even when it was inconvenient.

In an age of loud leaders and shallow promises, the story of Bahadur Yar Jung reminds us that true leadership is not about power — it is about purpose. He was not just a man of his time; he was a man ahead of it. And even today, decades after his passing, his flame continues to light the path for those who believe that courage and compassion can indeed coexist.