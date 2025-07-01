Bahadurpura police arrest two for motorcycle theft in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st July 2025 8:18 am IST
Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police on Monday arrested two individuals for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Hyderabad. The police recovered four stolen motorcycles from them.

The accused, Mohd Sadiq (18), a mechanic, and his friend Mirza Sohail Baig (18), along with their associate Osman (who is currently absconding), were involved in stealing motorcycles across the city.

The three-member gang had stolen bikes in Mailardevpally, Bahadurpura, and Kalapather. After stealing the motorcycles, they stored them at Sadiq’s house to sell later at cheap rates. Efforts are underway to apprehend Osman, who remains at large.

