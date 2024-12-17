Bahrain-bound flight called back after fault, lands safely at Kochi

After flight took off, airport officials found a portion of plane's tyre on the runway.

Published: 17th December 2024 3:16 pm IST
Kochi: There were anxious moments on Tuesday at the Cochin International Airport when a Bahrain-bound Air India Express flight, with over 100 people aboard, was called back, soon after take-off, when a fault was detected, but the plane landed safely, officials said.

After the flight took off at 10.45 a.m., the airport officials found a portion of the plane’s tyre on the runway.

Airport officials then informed the pilot of the discovery and the decision was made by the captain that it would be better to return to the base airport from where it took off rather than continue on to land at the destination in the Gulf nation.

After the decision was taken to return, the flight was seen circling the airport as it had to dump excess fuel for a smooth landing.

With the emergency system on full alert, the aircraft landed safely at 12.30 p.m.

All the 104 passengers and eight cabin crew members are safe.

The airport officials have started the routine protocols that will be put in place and the decision will be made if the same aircraft will operate to the destination, or another aircraft will make the trip on Tuesday.

