Bahrain dismisses minister for refusing to shake Israeli envoy’s hand

Manama: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa dismissed Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, head of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities against the background of her refusal to shake hands with Israel’s ambassador in Manama, Eitan Naeh.

On June 16, the US ambassador to Bahrain, Stephen Bundy, held a special funeral for his father’s death, and some ambassadors and officials, including Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed, and the Israeli ambassador called for him.

As per media reports, when one of the attendees introduced the personalities to the handshake, the Sheikha refused to shake hands with the Israeli ambassador, withdrew her hand, and left the American ambassador’s house, and asked not to publish any picture of her at the funeral.

Days later, King Hamad bin Isa announced that Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa had been appointed as the new president of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities.

On Friday; July 22, Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa took to Twitter and wrote, “From the heart a thousand thanks for every message I received, only love protects and strengthens us.”

من القلب ألف شكر لكل رسالة وصلتني، وحدها المحبة تحمينا وتقوّينا — ميّ بنت محمد (@Mai_AlKhalifa) July 22, 2022

The matter went beyond Bahrain’s borders, as Palestinian factions welcomed the Bahraini minister’s position. Hamas praised this position, stressing that it “is a true expression of the genuine Bahraini people’s positions in support of the Palestinian right and rejecting the integration of the occupation in the region.”

The media spokesman for the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Tariq Salmi, praised the position of the Bahraini minister, adding, “We express our solidarity with the minister, who took a practical, bold and decisive stance in rejecting normalization, not caring about the consequences, thus embodying the true will of the free men and women of our nation.”

The pioneers of social media platforms expressed their solidarity with the Bahraini official, and activists launched the hashtag “#مي_آل_خليفة” to express their gratitude and thanks for her refusal to normalize.

إقالة الشيخة #مي_آل_خليفة من منصبها زادها في نظر الأمة رفعة وعظمة، لأنها قدمت موقف أخلاقي ينسجم أولاً مع كونها إنسانة ترفض الظلم والإرهاب الصهيوني بحق الشعب الفلسطيني، وثانيًا كونها مسلمة عربية ترفض احتلال أرض عربية وتدنيس المقدسات الإسلامية والمسيحية على يد العصابات الصهيونية. pic.twitter.com/IuqPNfDvhS — أدهم أبو سلمية #فلسطين 🇵🇸 (@adham922) July 23, 2022

🔴المناصب تزول والمواقف تخلد

👈إقالة الشيخة مي آل خليفة من رئاسة هيئة البحرين للثقافة بسبب رفضها مصافحة السفير الاسرائيلي يؤكد اتساع الفجوة في قضية التطبيع بين الحكومات والشعوب.

👈موقف مشرف يعبر عن رأي شعب البحرين الأصيل، فتحية تقدير لهذه السيدة التي أعلت قيمها فوق مناصب زائلة . pic.twitter.com/BkfiNpnMgY — Fayiz A Shekh (@pressfah30) July 23, 2022

وضعت البحرين على خارطة السياحة العالمية، رمّمت البيوت التراثية في عاصمتها، أطلقت ربيع الثقافة واستقطبت النخب الفكرية، آمنت بالعروبة وبقدرة شبابنا على الحلم والتغيير. وعندما رفضت مصافحة السفير الاسرائيلي أُقيلت من منصبها كرئيسة لهيئة الثقافة والآثار. كل الاحترام للشيخة مي الخليفة. pic.twitter.com/iHCP3RtN3e — Ricardo Karam ريكاردو كرم (@RicardoRKaram) July 22, 2022

صرنا في زمن من يرفض مصافحة السفير الإسرائيلي يقال من منصبه.

تحية إلى الصديقةالعزيزة الدكتورة الشيخة مي آل خليفة .

# pic.twitter.com/ud38zGNeVY — Ahmad Al-Shahawy (@AhmadAlShahawy) July 22, 2022

رئيسة هيئة #البحرين للثقافة والآثار الشيخة #مي_محمد_آل_خليفة لم تخالف ضميرها وثقافتها ومبادئها التي ولدت وتربت وعاشت عليها ،فرفضت مصافحة سفير الكيان الصهيونى في حفل عزاء لكن هذا الموقف النبيل كان ثمنه اقالتها من منصبها..

تحية تقدير لتلك السيدة التي أعلت قيمُها فوق مناصب زائلة .. pic.twitter.com/SIuCfScBkW — سعد السعيدي (@salsaeedi) July 22, 2022

Sheikha Mai has been performing official duties for over 20 years. She previously held the position of Bahrain’s Minister of Information, the first woman to hold that position. She also held the position of Bahrain’s Minister of Culture and in 2014 was named the sixth most powerful Arab woman in a list compiled by Forbes Middle East magazine.

Bahrain-Israel ties

Bahrain and Israel formally normalized relations in 2020 as part of the Ibrahim Accords, which also saw the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco.

The Bahraini foreign minister also participated in the Negev Summit organized by Lapid earlier this year. The Gulf country will also be seen as part of a potential regional security alliance, which US President Joe Biden has been pressing during his recent trip to the Middle East, which included visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia.