Bahrain seeks to normalise ties with Iran after 8 year hiatus: Official

Bahrain has sent a message to Islamic Republic of Iran through Russia to normalise relations after a hiatus of more than eight years.

The announcement was made by Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy chief of staff for political affairs to the Iranian president in a televised interview on Friday, June 7, Iran’s Press TV reported.

In May, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed a tentative willingness to resume diplomatic ties with Iran during a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hamad emphasized Bahrain’s commitment to fostering good relations with its neighbors, stressing the importance of natural diplomatic, trade, and cultural ties.

Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Iran on January 4, 2016, after Iranian protesters’ stormed Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission in Iran following the execution of Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia normalized its relations with Iran as part of a Chinese-brokered agreement.