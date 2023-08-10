Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Iran after seven years

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Islamic Republic of Iran, has reopened following a seven-year closure owing to diplomatic rifts.

“The embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially commenced its activities and has been operating since Sunday, August 6,” according to an undisclosed foreign Ministry official speaking to IRNA on Wednesday, August 9.

An informed source in an interview with IRNA: The Saudi Embassy in #Iran has officially started its mission in Iran since Sunday. — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) August 9, 2023

On April 6 in Beijing, the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a joint statement to begin arrangements to reopen embassies and consulates, expand bilateral relations and cooperation, and resume flights.

The move comes in accordance with a China-brokered deal signed by Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing on March 10.

The reopened embassy could facilitate travel between the two countries as they work to resume direct flights, increase trade, and restore trade relations.

On Tuesday, June 6, Iranian diplomatic missions in Riyadh and Jeddah were reopened, along with the country’s Permanent Mission to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

Riyadh severed diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016 after its representative offices were stormed during demonstrations protesting the execution of a Shiite religious leader by the Sunni-majority Kingdom.