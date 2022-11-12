‘Baigan, chindi chor,’ Here are 25 popular Hyderabadi phrases

Hyderabad is not just a city but an emotion, agree? The ‘City of Nizams and Pearls’ embraces vivid cultures and traditions from all the walks of life. Apart from its lifestyle and food, the metropolis is also known for its slang. Whether you’re from any neighbouring state, any another part of the country or from some corner across the globe, you are bound to come across some classic Hyderabadi slang and its phrases when you are in the city.

Hyderabadi language or Dakhni slang is the amalgamation of Urdu, Hindi and Telugu and everyone finds it fascinating especially the epic one liners and some of them are quite hilarious.

There are many phrases that are the same but used in different scenarios for example the term ‘Over’ is used as something that has crossed limit, like ‘Sir over padha diye aaj or mummy over baat’an sunna diye‘. The clue here is to understand the emotion rather focusing on the words used.

Here are some of the most common phrases used by Hyderabadi folks!

When you are furious,

Bawa ki road samjhe?

Maar ke muh phod detu

Bhairi khata

Jate khate?

Lida lida ke maartu!

When Hyderabadis are irritated, just dont mess up with them!

Kaiku aise haule chala karra?

Over kar dere yaaro

Baigan ke baatan nako karo

Bhaga bhaga ke maartau

Dimag kharab nako kar!!

Chindi chor chala nakko kar

Ja bhai jaa

Chilara kaiku re?

When we are tired or low,

Kaisa Kaisa kich hora meku

Kuppa hogayi haalat

Check out other popular phrases below.

Bade bade baatan

Koun hai ki kya hai ki

Mout dal dere

Lite lo yaaro

Khali peeli

Dabake bhook lagri

Halak tak khaya

Tunn hogaya

Aount lera kaiku

Yaha tak jainge ayinge chalo

Khatte pozaan

Ayein or Ayee-hayee

Mazak se hatt se ke bolru

Haibati kama nako kar

Phatke halakh mein aagayi

Arey iflaz

Dene ka bolo, kitta hua ki

Mera naam bol jaa ke

Aando or jaando

Kholo Yaaro

Ched le nako re bhai

Bala ka paisa

People in Hyderabad add ‘aan’ to every plural word. For example, plural of light is ‘Lightaan’, Galli (lane) ‘galliyaan’, baat (talk) ‘baataan’, phone ‘phonaa’, to name a few.

Aap logon ka favorite one-liner konsa hai? Zara niche comments section mein share karo jaldi!