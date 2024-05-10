‘Baigan ku bolo’: Owaisi retorts after PM Modi’s remarks in Dakani

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s humour was at full play on Friday, while he addressed a public meeting at Bahadurpura, where he responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to Hyderabad people in Deccani dialect during his speech at LB stadium earlier during the day.

“Listen Modi…..RSS…. baigan ku bolo. Lies on Razakars….baigan ku bolo. All that talk on Aatmanirbhar Bharat….baigan ku bolo.”

He then asked the audience to reply with a ‘hau’ or ‘nakko’ for his statement.

When Owaisi said, “Five more years of Modi…,” the crowd replied saying ‘nakko’.

“Five more years of Hindutva, bulldozers, terrorism of gaurakshaks, spreading lies on the Muslim quota, scaring the people by referring to ISIS and Rohingyas, unemployment, poverty, targeting the hijab, azaan and halaal, lies about reservation for Muslims in Indian cricket team, 55-inch chest,” all received a huge “nakkooo.”

“Nakko nakko nakko,” Owaisi said before the end of his speech.

In a bid to connect with Hyderabadis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Friday exhorted citizens to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Interestingly, Modi said while trying Dakhni dialect, “Congress nakko, BRS nakko, BJP ko ich vote denge!”