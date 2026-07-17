Bail for YSRCP leader arrested over remarks against CM Revanth

Hyderabad: A Nampally court on Friday, July 17, granted bail to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) state spokesperson Nagarjuna Yadav, who was arrested by the Telangana Police over remarks allegedly made against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy during a television debate nearly two years ago.

According to the police, Nagarjuna Yadav was arrested in connection with comments in which he allegedly referred to the chief minister as a “delivery boy.” The arrest triggered criticism from the YSRCP, which alleged that the action was politically motivated.

YSRCP condemns arrest

Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, party spokesperson Vangaveeti Narendra, and YSRCP students’ wing working president Ravichandra questioned the timing of the arrest, noting that the case was based on remarks made during a television debate almost two years ago.

The party leaders argued that the authorities failed to verify the authenticity of the video before taking action and maintained that political criticism made during television debates should not attract criminal prosecution.

They further alleged that the arrest reflected political coordination between Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy. They said cooperation between the two governments should instead focus on resolving inter-state issues rather than targeting opposition leaders.

Sudhakar Babu described the arrest as an act of political retaliation against a young Backwards Classes (BC) leader and questioned why legal action was initiated after such a long gap.

He also accused the Andhra Pradesh government of failing to fulfil its “Super Six” election promises and alleged that the arrest was intended to divert attention from issues concerning farmers and other sections of society.

Vangaveeti Narendra alleged that Nagarjuna Yadav was arrested late at night without prior notice to his family and questioned the invocation of serious legal provisions in the case.

Ravichandra termed the arrest undemocratic and alleged that it was aimed at weakening the YSRCP’s campaign against the Andhra Pradesh government’s land acquisition policies.

The YSRCP demanded Nagarjuna Yadav’s immediate release and withdrawal of all cases against him. However, following his production before the court, the Nampally court granted him bail.