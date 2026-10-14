Bail in hours, rogue Ravindra Govinda welcomed with garlands

Ravindra Govinda, the 35-year-old Hindu Raksha Dal member who was seen roaming in the streets of Delhi, attacking protestors and abusing women, was welcomed with garlands by its leader, Pinky Bhaiya alias Bhupender Chaudhary.

Govinda and other Hindutva supporters were seen in several videos involved in a public clash and assault and sexual innuendo in Connaught Place during Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) call to protest in Jantar Mantar on October 10. Scores of Indians are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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At first, Delhi Police stayed mute, doing nothing even as Govinda and his associates carried sticks, attacked peaceful protesters, less than 18-year-olds, pinned them to the ground and beat them with sharp objects.

They were arrested but granted bail within 24 hours.

https://twitter.com/pranavpradhi1/status/2109913098614407611

Now a new video of Govinda being welcomed by Hindu Raksha Dal senior leader Pinky Bhaiya surfaced. Unapologetic for his actions, he said, “This is all with the blessings of Pinky Bhaiya. We will fight again all those who are against the Modi government. This is an apt solution to cure these cockroaches.”

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