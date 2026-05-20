Hindu landlord pushes back after Bajrang Dal targets Muslim tenant in Dehradun

Bajrang Dal leader Aman Swedia, notorious for targeting Muslims in Dehradun, barged into a residential property earlier this week, claiming that a Muslim man was living there on rent under a Hindu name — only to be met with a sharp rebuke from the Hindu landlord himself.

Swedia and his gang descended on the house, alleging that the tenant, who had rented the apartment under the name Rajkumar Malik, was in fact a Muslim man and a runaway criminal from Bangladesh. When they confronted the landlord, however, he was having none of it.

“So what? What is your problem? He is staying at my house. I can rent it out to anybody. I know everything about him,” the landlord told the group. When Swedia claimed the tenant was a fugitive from Bangladesh, the landlord demanded proof. Swedia had none to offer.

Bajrang Dal leader, Aman Swedia, notorious for targeting Muslims in Dehradun, earlier this week barged into a home claiming that a Muslim man was living there on rent under a Hindu name. To his surprise, the Hindu landlord pushed back. pic.twitter.com/z9CKjy45P6 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 20, 2026

Undeterred, Swedia alleged that the landlord had no shame in sheltering a Muslim man, who had been living there for 13 years, and threatened to file a case against him, claiming he was harbouring a criminal for a mere Rs 2,000-3,000 in rent. As the gang attempted to corner the landlord, his family stepped in and backed him. In a bid to get rid of the group, family members claimed to be Muslim themselves, upon which Swedia shifted his attack, now questioning the religion of the landlord’s own family. The gang eventually decided to involve the police.

Swedia and his associates also alleged that the tenant, originally named Mohammed Zafar, possessed six Aadhaar cards under different names from different areas of Dehradun, though no evidence was presented to support the claim.

This is not the first time Swedia has been linked to vigilante action against Muslims in Dehradun. The Bajrang Dal district coordinator has been identified as a key figure in a pattern of communal harassment in the city.

He was previously seen targeting a Muslim shopkeeper and was among those who vandalised a tailor’s shop, alleging the owner was using a Hindu-sounding business name to conceal his identity.

A complaint was filed against him in June 2025 for allegedly inciting religious hatred on social media. He was also part of the mob that threatened gym owner Deepak Kumar after Kumar defended a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper in the Kotdwar incident in January 2026, which drew national attention.