Hyderabad man killed after midnight fight; wife, brother-in-law under suspicion

Vanasthalipuram police said, "The incident occurred at midnight when the couple had a fight. The deceased was identified as Venkatesh"

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th May 2026 3:42 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her brother at their double-bedroom apartment in Vanasthalipuram in the early hours of Wednesday, May 20, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh. A resident of the apartment complex alerted police after spotting a woman dragging a body out of the flat late at night.

Subhan Bakery

A Vanasthalipuram Police official told Siasat.com that the incident occurred around midnight following a fight between the couple. Venkatesh’s wife Swapna and her brother Pandu are suspected to be responsible for the killing, the official said.

No arrests have been made so far and an investigation is underway, the police added. The exact motive is yet to be established.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th May 2026 3:42 pm IST

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