Bajrang Dal disrupts MC Stan’s Indore show, video goes viral

Mumbai: Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh has been ruling headlines ever since he won India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16 last month. Soon after coming out of the show, Stan kick-started his all India tour and successfully performed in various cities including Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

However, his Indore show on Friday, March 17 faced trouble as the event was cancelled after members of the Bajrang Dal ‘hijacked’ the stage. The right-wing activists reportedly submitted a complaint to cancel the Basti Ka Hasti concert in Indore and it was called off just an hour before it began. Watch the video shared on reddit here.

In one of the video, MC Stan can be seen leaving the venue in his car after the Bajrang Dal members created ruckus. Check it out below.

The cancellation of the concert has sparked a debate on social media, with many people including his friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan expressing their support for MC Stan and condemning the actions of the Bajrang Dal members. Some have also pointed out that this is not the first time that the group has targeted artists and performers whose work they deem to be ‘offensive’. ‘Public Stands With MC Stan’ is trending on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below.

I may be disappointed that MC Stan s show got cancelled but I am even more impressed by the way his fans are rallying around him The love and support for this talented artist are truly amazing #MCStan #Indore #MCStanArmy #MCStanConcert

PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN pic.twitter.com/pQvXVVZTzo — 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 (@DEVENDRASINGHx) March 18, 2023

