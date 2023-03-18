Bajrang Dal disrupts MC Stan’s Indore show, video goes viral

The cancellation of the concert has sparked a debate on social media, with many people including his friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan expressing their support for MC Stan

Published: 18th March 2023 12:12 pm IST
Bajrang Dal disrupts MC Stan's Indore show, video goes viral
MC Stan's Indore was scheduled to take place on March 17 (Image Source: Twitter)

Mumbai: Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh has been ruling headlines ever since he won India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16 last month. Soon after coming out of the show, Stan kick-started his all India tour and successfully performed in various cities including Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

However, his Indore show on Friday, March 17 faced trouble as the event was cancelled after members of the Bajrang Dal ‘hijacked’ the stage. The right-wing activists reportedly submitted a complaint to cancel the Basti Ka Hasti concert in Indore and it was called off just an hour before it began. Watch the video shared on reddit here.

Bajrang dal cancelled mc stan’s Indore show from IndianHipHopHeads

In one of the video, MC Stan can be seen leaving the venue in his car after the Bajrang Dal members created ruckus. Check it out below.

The cancellation of the concert has sparked a debate on social media, with many people including his friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan expressing their support for MC Stan and condemning the actions of the Bajrang Dal members. Some have also pointed out that this is not the first time that the group has targeted artists and performers whose work they deem to be ‘offensive’. ‘Public Stands With MC Stan’ is trending on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below.

