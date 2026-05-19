Bajrang Dal protest after Hanuman idol destroyed in Hanamkonda, 21 held

Hyderabad: A Hanuman idol was reportedly destroyed at New Shayampet Circle in Hanamkonda, triggering anger among devotees, following which a large number gathered at the site and staged a sit-in on the main road, causing massive traffic.

The situation escalated when members of the Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal joined the protest demanding the miscreants immediate arrests. As police were called in, the demonstrators were dragged from their spot.

A Hanuman idol was reportedly destroyed at New Shayampet Circle in Hanamkonda, triggering anger among devotees, following which a large number gathered at the site and staged a sit-in on the main road, causing massive traffic.



The situation escalated when members of the… pic.twitter.com/fXuYbpRxgv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 19, 2026

At least 21 Bajrang Dal workers have been arrested. A case has been registered.