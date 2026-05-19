Bajrang Dal protest after Hanuman idol destroyed in Hanamkonda, 21 held

As police were called in, the demonstrators were dragged from their spot.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th May 2026 4:45 pm IST
Protesters protesting passionately with raised fists and shouting during a demonstration in an urban area.

Hyderabad: A Hanuman idol was reportedly destroyed at New Shayampet Circle in Hanamkonda, triggering anger among devotees, following which a large number gathered at the site and staged a sit-in on the main road, causing massive traffic.

The situation escalated when members of the Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal joined the protest demanding the miscreants immediate arrests. As police were called in, the demonstrators were dragged from their spot.

At least 21 Bajrang Dal workers have been arrested. A case has been registered.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th May 2026 4:45 pm IST

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