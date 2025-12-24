Bajrang Dal workers object to Santa Claus hats in Delhi, police says issue ‘resolved’

Members of the Hindutva organisation, Bajrang Dal, verbally abused a group consisting of women and children during Christmas celebrations in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

The group was spotted celebrating with Santa Claus hats, which irked the Hindutva workers who alleged religious conversion was taking place.

लाजपत नगर में महिलाओं से बदतमीज़ी –



आपने देखे हैं ऐसे अंकल ?



मैं ऐसे हज़ारों अंकलों को जानता हूँ जो भारत में धर्म के नाम पर नफ़रत फैला रहे हैं, यहाँ क्रिसमस और Santa Claus को गाली दे रहे हैं



मगर उनके बच्चे अमरीका, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और यूरोप में खूब Merry Christmas करते हैं। और इन… pic.twitter.com/l2pC0WI1vJ — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) December 22, 2025

A video of the confrontation surfaced on a social media platform where the Bajrang Dal workers are heard yelling at them, “celebrate it in your own homes.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police completely downplayed the incident, calling it “a minor and momentary verbal disagreement” between some individuals.

“The matter was amicably resolved on the spot by the individuals involved. There was no escalation of the situation and the local area remained entirely peaceful and normal,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Also Read Catholic Bishops’ body condemns attacks on Chirstians ahead of Christmas

The police further said no complaint was received in connection with the incident, either through a PCR call or by any individual approaching the local police station. Preliminary verification indicated that the issue was personal and isolated in nature, officials added.

“There is no communal or religious angle to the incident. Any attempt to portray it otherwise is factually incorrect and misleading,” the police said in an official clarification.

(With PTI inputs)