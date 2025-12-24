Bajrang Dal workers object to Santa Claus hats in Delhi, police says issue ‘resolved’

"There is no communal or religious angle to the incident. Any attempt to portray it otherwise is factually incorrect and misleading," the police said in an official clarification.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th December 2025 10:53 pm IST|   Updated: 24th December 2025 11:11 pm IST

Members of the Hindutva organisation, Bajrang Dal, verbally abused a group consisting of women and children during Christmas celebrations in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

The group was spotted celebrating with Santa Claus hats, which irked the Hindutva workers who alleged religious conversion was taking place.

A video of the confrontation surfaced on a social media platform where the Bajrang Dal workers are heard yelling at them, “celebrate it in your own homes.”

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police completely downplayed the incident, calling it “a minor and momentary verbal disagreement” between some individuals. 

“The matter was amicably resolved on the spot by the individuals involved. There was no escalation of the situation and the local area remained entirely peaceful and normal,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

The police further said no complaint was received in connection with the incident, either through a PCR call or by any individual approaching the local police station. Preliminary verification indicated that the issue was personal and isolated in nature, officials added.

Memory Khan Seminar

“There is no communal or religious angle to the incident. Any attempt to portray it otherwise is factually incorrect and misleading,” the police said in an official clarification.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th December 2025 10:53 pm IST|   Updated: 24th December 2025 11:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button