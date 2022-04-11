Bajrang Muni exposes himself after calling for rape of Muslim women

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 11th April 2022 7:32 pm IST
Bajrang Muni (Screengrab : Twitter)

Soon after religious leader Bajrang Muni was criticised for his offensive remarks against Muslim women, the seer went a step further by flashing his private parts on camera.

Muni is the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town of Sitapur district.

In the video, one can see Muni speaking to a person and suddenly flashing his private parts into the camera adding, “I (will) give it in the mouth. I don’t feel ashamed.”

On Monday, Muslim women in Khairabad town of Uttar Pradesh came out and protested against him. Raising slogans, “Baba ki goondagardi nahi chalegi“, the women along with children marched on the road demanding immediate arrest of Bajrang Muni who is still at large.

UP: Muslim women protest after Bajrang Muni’s calls for rape

 A video of a saffron-clad seer delivering a hate speech against Muslims and inciting sexual violence against Muslim women, issuing rape threats, surfaced on social media on April 7.

Bajrang Das Muni can be heard saying in the video that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to the Muslim community, then he will brazenly rape Muslim women.

