Bajrang Muni exposes himself after calling for rape of Muslim women

Soon after religious leader Bajrang Muni was criticised for his offensive remarks against Muslim women, the seer went a step further by flashing his private parts on camera.

Muni is the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town of Sitapur district.

In the video, one can see Muni speaking to a person and suddenly flashing his private parts into the camera adding, “I (will) give it in the mouth. I don’t feel ashamed.”

यति का चेला बजरंग मुनि कितना बेहूदा है। नए भारत में इन बलात्कारियों की कुत्सित मानसिकता को बहादुरी बोला जाता है। ये बाबा को शर्म नहीं आती। "मुंह में * देता हूं।" बोल रहा है।

उधर महिलाएं इस नीच के खिलाफ़ विरोध कर रही हैं। 9 दिन हो गए हैं। @sitapurpolice वर्दी की इज़्ज़त रख लो। pic.twitter.com/tazJ7E6XHa — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) April 11, 2022

On Monday, Muslim women in Khairabad town of Uttar Pradesh came out and protested against him. Raising slogans, “Baba ki goondagardi nahi chalegi“, the women along with children marched on the road demanding immediate arrest of Bajrang Muni who is still at large.

A video of a saffron-clad seer delivering a hate speech against Muslims and inciting sexual violence against Muslim women, issuing rape threats, surfaced on social media on April 7.

Bajrang Das Muni can be heard saying in the video that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to the Muslim community, then he will brazenly rape Muslim women.