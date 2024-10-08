Bajrang Sena demands action against Hyderabad’s Dandiya event organizer

The Bajrang Sena Telangana, a city-based right-wing group, has asked the police to take action against an event organizer for allowing non-Hindus at a Dandiya (Garba) event held at S S Convention, Hyderabad, a few days ago.

In a letter submitted to DCP Shamshabad, N R Laxman Rao, President of Bajrang Sena Telangana, stated that at the Dandiya event organized by Namdhari Events at S S Convention, a group of non-Hindus “intruded” upon the gathering, causing disruption and “hurting” the sentiments of Hindu participants.

“Instead of addressing the issue, the event organizers, Namdhari Events, attempted to shield these individuals, claiming they were part of the event management team. This not only worsened the situation but also added to the insult felt by the Hindu community,” the complaint stated.

The group demanded action against the organizers and urged that such incidents be prevented in the future. However, in a video on social media, the organizers explained that the men were indeed part of the event management team and not participants.