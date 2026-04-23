Baker Hughes sets up new unit in Telangana’s Siddipet, 230 jobs on cards

Hyderabad: American energy technology major Baker Hughes launched a lean manufacturing facility at the Azad-Centre of Excellence & Innovation in TGIIC Industrial Park at Tuniki Bollaram village in Siddipet district.

This new facility was officially launched on Thursday, April 23, by the IT and Industries Minister of Telangana, D Sridhar Babu.

With a built-up area of 7,600 square meters, the plant will produce precision parts for the IET segment of the company.

Baker Hughes is a leading company with operations across more than 120 countries, specialising in oilfield services, industrial technology, and digital solutions. The company says that this new manufacturing facility will enhance its manufacturing capabilities globally while leveraging the industrial potential in Telangana.

A boost to ‘Made in Telangana’ manufacturing

In addition to this, the company plans to employ approximately 230 skilled people in this plant. This is an additional effort in building local manufacturing capabilities along with employment generation in Telangana and an effort to enhance the global reach of the Made in Telangana label.