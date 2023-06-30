Bakri Eid: Butchers who roast goat head, shanks make good bucks

Hyderabad: The tribe of people who roast and cut into pieces the goat head and shanks during Bakrid is seemingly increasing during the festival season.

On Thursday and Friday on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, many families sacrificed animals, and after the distribution of the meat was carried to the butchers who roast and cut the head and feet into small pieces. On the days following Eid, families prepare ‘nahari’ soup with heads and shanks.

Narsing, a native of Achampet in Mahbubnagar said every year he comes to the city and sets up his stall at Chandrayangutta Road. He earns about Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,000 during the three days of the festival. “I travel 80 kilometers to the city along with my wife in an auto trolley. We carry an LPG cylinder, a stove, and cutlery used to cut the shanks and head into pieces,” he said.

Also Read Bakri Eid: Sale of bread goes up in Hyderabad

For Jyothi, a native of Kalvakurthy in Mahbubnagar it is an annual practice to visit the city during the Eid ul Adha. “Muslims are liberal while paying for our service. This year, we are charging between Rs. 150 and Rs. 200 for cleaning, roasting, and cutting the head and feet of goats and sheep. Several families from my village travel to the city and do the work for two to three days,” she explained.

Families from Achampet, Shadnagar, Kalvakurthy, Jadcherla, Ghatkesar, Shamirpet, Narsingi, and Vikarabad come to the city to do the job. It fetches them a handsome amount. The earnings can be anywhere between Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 a day depending on the prices charged and the flow of customers on a given day. After the festival ends, these people head back to regular farming work in their village.