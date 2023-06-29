Bakri Eid celebrations in Telangana marked with religious zeal, unity

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid, was joyously celebrated across the state on Thursday, with Muslims gathering at mosques and Eidgahs here and in other parts of the state to offer prayers.
The occasion was graced by the presence of prominent leaders, including Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and state Congress president MP A Revanth Reddy, who conveyed their warm greetings on Bakrid.
The Governor extended heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community, emphasizing the festival’s significance as a time of sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy. Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao highlighted the values of devotion, sacrifice, compassion, and faith that Bakrid symbolizes, emphasizing the government’s commitment to equal respect for all religious beliefs and the implementation of welfare schemes for Muslim minorities.
State Congress president Revanth Reddy also emphasized the festival’s essence of devotion and sacrifice.
(With inputs from news agencies)