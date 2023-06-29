Bakri Eid celebrations in Telangana marked with religious zeal, unity

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid, was joyously celebrated across the state on Thursday, with Muslims gathering at mosques and Eidgahs here and in other parts of the state to offer prayers.

The occasion was graced by the presence of prominent leaders, including Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and state Congress president MP A Revanth Reddy, who conveyed their warm greetings on Bakrid.

Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao said that Bakrid festival conveys the message to the world that the wellbeing of the society will be accomplished only when people are ready to make sacrifices for the common good and the sacrifices will be significant only when…

The Governor extended heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community, emphasizing the festival’s significance as a time of sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy. Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao highlighted the values of devotion, sacrifice, compassion, and faith that Bakrid symbolizes, emphasizing the government’s commitment to equal respect for all religious beliefs and the implementation of welfare schemes for Muslim minorities.

May this special occasion bring peace, joy, good health and prosperity to everyone.

Bakrid symbolises sacrifice and supreme devotion.

May this special occasion bring peace, joy, good health and prosperity to everyone.

Bakrid symbolises sacrifice and supreme devotion.

Wishing you all a blissful Eid-Ul-Adha.

State Congress president Revanth Reddy also emphasized the festival’s essence of devotion and sacrifice.

I wish everyone a Happy Eid-ul-Adha.

I wish everyone a Happy Eid-ul-Adha.

Let this Eid bring peace and prosperity to one and all.

