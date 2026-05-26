Every year, Bakrid transforms Hyderabad into a sprawling culinary theatre. While talk of biryani envelops the city around this time of year, the true magic of the festival often unfolds within the intimate sanctuary of family kitchens, guided by time-tested rituals and heirloom recipes.

To uncover the authentic flavours that define Bakrid, Siasat.com spoke with five of Hyderabad’s favourite Instagram food creators. From nostalgic breakfasts to slow-cooked centrepieces, here is what is sizzling on their festive plates this Eid.

Maseera Fatima aka @maseerasfoodblog

While her Bakrid table is always packed with essentials like Kaleji Roti, Mutton Chops, and Marag, there is one clear favourite Maseera anticipates all year. For her, the first dish that comes to mind when talking about Bakrid is undoubtedly the Kacchi Akhni ki Biryani. “That first hot serving shared with family after prayers just feels special every single time,” she says.

When it comes to hidden gems, Maseera believes one traditional recipe deserves the spotlight. “Boti Ka Salan is one underrated dish that truly deserves more attention. It is rich, flavorful, and packed with authentic spices, yet it often gets overshadowed by biryani.”

This Bakrid, her plate will feature a classic medley: Biryani, juicy kebabs, comforting Paya, and a sweet finale of Sheer Khurma. But for Maseera, the true magic lies beyond the menu. “More than the food, it’s the tradition of sitting together around the dastarkhwan, sharing every bite with family, love, and gratitude.”

Ayesha Fathima aka @thetaste_edit

“Bakrid is defined by two non-negotiable Hyderabadi essentials: Family meeting together, sharing all the love and food,” Ayesha Fathima tells Siasat.com.

Growing up, the culinary bar was set incredibly high in her household. “My dad is the best chef I know,” Ayesha says. “He makes every possible dish on Bakrid, like Gurda, Kaleji, and Bheja, for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, it is either his signature Mutton Biryani or juicy Mutton Mandi.” While Biryani is a classic, it is the Mandi she eagerly counts down to every year.

“The most underrated Hyderabadi Bakrid dish has to be Boti Ka Salan,” she notes. “So many people dislike it because it takes forever to get cleaned. But if you actually use good methods to clean it, and put the correct amount of spices, it turns out good.”

This year marks a major milestone for the creator, who is stepping up to the stove herself. “I started cooking last year, and it is going pretty well, so this Bakrid, I will make all my favourite dishes myself,” she shares. “I love enjoying the food that I make because, after all, that’s my ‘khoon paseene ki mehnat’ (hard-earned labour).”

Abdul Moid

As the man behind the Peshawar restaurant, Abdul Moid’s love for meat and culinary traditions is no secret. When it comes to Bakrid, he is a staunch defender of doing things the old-school Hyderabadi way.

“I think Kaleji and Gurda made immediately after Qurbani (sacrifice) in the morning is what’s really important,” Moid insists. “Nowadays, a lot of people have started opting for Idlis and Dosa as their breakfast. But that is not how it has been done in Hyderabad for years.”

Unsurprisingly, his own household feast is a heavy blend of heritage favourites. “Biryani and I are tight, and no Eid is ever complete without it,” he says with a laugh. To truly capture the festive spirit, his family does not compromise on the ultimate Eid dessert. “Only Sheer Khurma can give me the feeling of Eid, so we make it even on Bakr Eid.”

Moid notes that offal dishes are experiencing a generational decline in popularity, making them the most overlooked part of the festival today. “Again, Kaleji, Gurda, Bheja, Phepsa, and Paaye have become very underrated these days. Millennials like me have been eating it since childhood, but now the scene has changed.”

As for his own plate this year, he is stripping back the heavy masalas to let the meat shine. “I am looking forward to eating Namkeen Gosht and Dum Pukht this Eid,” he shares. “My favourite is Boti Salan, in which we particularly use the large intestines called the Sirdan. We make it entirely fresh and with minimal spices to fully retain the natural flavour of the meat.”

Dr Ayesha Fatima, aka @delish.eateria

Kaleji and Bheja form the unmistakable morning ritual that signals the arrival of Bakrid for Dr Ayesha Fatima. “The first dish that comes to mind is Kaleji, as that is how we traditionally start our breakfast,” she tells Siasat.com.

While regular mutton dishes make frequent appearances on her table throughout the year, Eid brings out a deeply traditional, preservation-based delicacy unique to the festival. “One dish truly unique to the occasion is Bakrid ke Sukke Kebab,” Ayesha reveals. “It is a very traditional Hyderabadi speciality.”

When it comes to the festive spread, she believes local households are missing out on a spectacular centrepiece. “I think it has to be Roasted Raan (whole leg of mutton),” she asserts. “Most Hyderabadis are more inclined towards Marag, Bheja, or Biryani, but Roasted Raan deserves much more recognition. While the preparation is simple, the slow-cooking process requires a lot of time and patience.”

Ayesha’s Bakrid plate follows a beautifully structured, time-tested ritual. “Our menu is pretty much fixed. Breakfast is Kaleji and Bheja, lunch and dinner are all about the home-cooked Mutton Biryani, or the comforting Talewa Gosht, Khatti Dal, and rice,” she shares. “As for dessert, that is non-negotiable! Since it is mango season, we are planning to make a mango-based dessert this year.”

Noor Baqtiar

Bheja Fry paired with hot rotis is the ultimate childhood memory that anchors Noor Baqtiar’s festive mornings. “That was our breakfast pretty much every single year growing up,” she recalls. “As kids, I remember all of us being genuinely excited for it because it felt like such a Bakrid-specific breakfast.”

While the rest of the city pivots toward the heavy afternoon feast, Noor remains a champion of the morning spread. “The must-have dishes in our house are usually Nahari, Bheja Fry, Kaleji, and of course, Mutton Biryani,” she says. “Biryani is always the main dish in Hyderabad, but for me, the breakfast dishes are what make Bakrid feel special.”

True to her culinary philosophy, Noor’s own plate this Bakrid will lean heavily into the savoury flavours. “This year, I am making Bheja and Kaleji ka Salan for breakfast, and Mutton Biryani for later. I am still debating on the meetha because I do not really have a sweet tooth,” she admits. “You can probably tell from my videos, too.”