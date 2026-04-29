Bakrid 2026: VHP demands shut down of slaughter houses in Hyderabad

VHP has demanded strict legal action against those transporting cows and weak bulls in autos, pickup trucks, lorries and containers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 29th April 2026 12:58 pm IST
Telangana Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands closure of all slaughter houses immediately in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival in Hyderabad next month.
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Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) wings have demanded that the state government immediately shut down the slaughterhouses across Hyderabad, and to strictly enforce highway checks, to prohibit the killing of cows and healthy bulls in view of the Bakrid festival to be celebrated by Muslims next month.

Desi Gau Vamsha Rakshana Samvardhana Samithi, which is a cow protection wing of VHP, has submitted representations to Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissioners on Tuesday, April 28, demanding that the state government implement the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act of 1977.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, the cow vigilantes of VHP alleged that cows were being slaughtered uninterrupted in the state, with thousands of tonnes of cow meat being exported to other countries by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

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Accusing the state’s official machinery of looking the other way when cows were being slaughtered, VHP demanded ‘special identity papers’ to be given to Gau Rakshaks who will turn in vulnerable cows to the police department during the Bakr-Eid festive season.

VHP has also demanded the shutdown of weekly cattle trading fairs at Babbiguda and Narsinghi with immediate effect.

VHP has demanded strict legal action against those transporting cows and weak bulls in autos, pickup trucks, lorries and containers.

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VHP has also urged the commissioners to take action against those units using cattle bones to produce fat, tea powder mix and other adulterated products.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 29th April 2026 12:58 pm IST

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