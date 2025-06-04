Bakrid in Hyderabad: Telangana VHP to protest illegal cattle sale

The VHP called for a protest at all the district collector offices across the state June 5.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 4th June 2025 6:43 pm IST
A cow with identification tags on its ears stands in a green pasture with other cattle in the background—used to illustrate a story on VHP's protest against cattle sale ahead of Bakrid in Hyderabad.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid in Hyderabad, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a statewide protest on Thursday, June 5, in protest against the alleged illegal transportation of cattle and sale in the state.

The cow protection wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded that the Telangana government strictly implement the cow protection laws and save the cattle.

The VHP called for a protest at all the district collector offices across the state tomorrow.

MS Creative School

In a statement, the VHP claimed that the state government had completely failed in protecting the cows illegally being smuggled and sold in Hyderabad ahead of Bakrid.

Despite representations submitted to the district collectors and superintendent of police, the VHP claimed that no steps were taken to stop the illegal sale of the cattle, and instead, false cases were booked against the gau rakshaks.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 4th June 2025 6:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button