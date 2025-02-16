Bala Krishna’s Daaku Maharaaj’s OTT release date confirmed

Hyderabad: The blockbuster movie Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, is coming to Netflix. The streaming platform announced that the movie will be available from February 21, 2025.

This action-packed film was a big hit at the box office, making over Rs. 125 crore. Now, fans who missed it in theaters can watch it at home.

Story of Power and Revenge

The film is set in Chambal and follows the story of a simple man who, after facing major problems, turns into a feared dacoit. It is a tale of power, revenge, and justice.

In 1996, Krishnamurthy, a kind-hearted man, lives peacefully with his granddaughter, Vaishnavi, in Araku Valley. But when he exposes illegal wildlife trade, he makes enemies with a powerful MLA, Trimurthulu, and his brother, Manohar. Meanwhile, a feared dacoit, Sitaram, escapes from prison and becomes Vaishnavi’s driver to secretly protect her, leading to an intense showdown.

A Star-Studded Cast

The film features top actors like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath. Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj has received praise for its gripping story and strong performances. The music by Thaman also adds to the excitement.

Watch in Multiple Languages

Daaku Maharaaj will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, details about other language versions are yet to be announced.

With thrilling action, a powerful story, and an amazing cast, Daaku Maharaaj is expected to be a hit on OTT. Mark your calendars for February 21, 2025, and enjoy this blockbuster on Netflix!