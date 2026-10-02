Balanagar: Two held for sale of ganja chocolates, cigarettes

The suspects, identified as H. Kuntia and Sukhanath, both natives of Odisha, were found in possession of 500 grams of ganja cigarettes and 1.052 kg of ganja chocolates, officials said.

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Balanagar: Two held for sale of ganja chocolates, cigarettes
The team with the two accused.

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Task Force (DTF) team apprehended two persons allegedly involved in the sale of ganja chocolates and cigarettes in the Balanagar Excise Station limits.

The suspects, identified as H. Kuntia and Sukhanath, both natives of Odisha, were found in possession of 500 grams of ganja cigarettes and 1.052 kg of ganja chocolates, officials said.

The team also seized Rs. 1.45 lakh in cash from their possession. The suspects and the seized contraband and cash were handed over to the Balanagar Excise Station for further action.

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