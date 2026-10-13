Balapur man held for slitting wife’s throat over suspected affair

Mohammed Mustafa and Ajmeera Begum are natives of Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal. They were residing in Hyderabad for some years.

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Ajmera Begum

Hyderabad: Balapur police have arrested a 29-year-old man who murdered his wife of 15 years over an argument.

Ajmeera Begum was found lying in a pool of blood inside her house in New Baba Nagar on Monday night. Initial report suggested she was stabbed to death by her husband, Mohammed Mustafa.

Police have clarified the husband allegedly slit Ajmeera’s throat after suspecting her of having an illicit relationship. He fled the scene soon after.

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On Tuesday afternoon, Mustafa was arrested from a hotel in Balapur. He has confessed to the crime, police said. The murder weapon, mobile phone and bloodstained clothes were seized.

Mustafa and Ajmeera Begum are natives of Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal. They were residing in Hyderabad for some years.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. He has been sent to judicial remand.

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