Married for 15 yrs, man kills wife over an argument in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident, on Monday afternoon, allegedly stabbed his 30-year-old wife to death over a dispute.

The incident occurred in New Baba Nagar in Pahadishareef, under Balapur Police Station limits. According to local reports, the couple – Ajmera and Mohammed Mustafa – hailed from West Bengal and were married for 15 years. They had been living in Hyderabad for many years.

According to reports, Ajmera and Mustafa had a fight, and in a fit of rage, he picked up a knife and killed her. He fled thereafter.

Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Mustafa. Ajmera’s body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination.

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Two days ago, a young woman was allegedly stabbed to death multiple times near Azampura. She died on the spot.

Police said that on October 10, Tahera Banu, who worked in a clothing shop, was approached by a person apparently known to her. An argument ensued between them and he fatally attacked her before fleeing the scene.

Investigators collected forensic evidence, blood samples and the suspected weapon, and were examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence.

Banu was a resident of Chanchalguda and a mother of five children.