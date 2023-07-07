Balasore train accident: CBI arrests three railway officials

On June 2, three trains collided in Balasore district, claiming over 292 lives and injuring over 1,000 people.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 7th July 2023 6:27 pm IST
Train accident claimed many lives and left hundreds other injured in Balasore district (PTI Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested 3 railway officials, senior Section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan & technician Pappu Kumar, under sections 304 and 201 CrPC in connection with the horrific train accident that took place in Odisha’s Balasore on June 2.

In one of the biggest rail accidents in India in the last 25 years, Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVT Superfast Express, and a goods train met an accident near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station resulting in the death of over 292 people and leaving over 1000 injured.

The Coromandel Express entered the passing loop instead of the main line near Bahanaga Bazar railway station at full speed and collided with a stationary goods train.

The Railways initially ordered a CRS enquiry and then also ordered a CBI probe.

Since the accident, the Railways has transferred several top officials of the South Eastern Railway under whose jurisdiction the tragedy occurred.

The initial probe had suggested a signalling interference, either by negligence or by intent as the probable cause of the accident.

