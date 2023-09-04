Balasore train disaster: 28 bodies remain unclaimed

The bodies will be handed over to the CBI after getting instruction from the higher authorities as it has taken over the case, AIIMS Bhubaneshwar medical superintendent said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 7:24 pm IST
Train accident claimed many lives and left hundreds other injured in Balasore district (PTI Photo)

Bhubaneswar: Bodies of 23 passengers remain unclaimed and unidentified though three months have elapsed since the tragic triple train disaster near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha, an official said here on Monday.

The bodies have been kept in special freezers at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and can be preserved for more time, the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dilip Parida said.

“We think no more claimants will come forward as no one has arrived in the last 10 days,” Parida said.

MS Education Academy

The bodies will be handed over to the CBI after getting instruction from the higher authorities as it has taken over the case, the official said.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar received 162 bodies in two phases. Of them 28 bodies have remained unidentified as no claimant has come forward, he said.

Also Read
Balasore train accident: CBI files charge sheet against 3 rail officials

“We handed the bodies to the claimants after cross-matching DNA at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Delhi. Now 28 bodies are still with us. We are waiting for instruction from the railway ministry for further processing of the unclaimed bodies,” Parida said.

More than 100 DNA samples were sent for genetic tests to identify the victims till now.

The tragedy involving Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, a stationary goods train and Yesvantpur-Howrah Express took place near Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2 this year. At least 295 people were killed and over 1200 people injured in this tragic mishap, considered one of the worst in the country.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 7:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button