Balkampet Renuka Yellamma temple gets Rs 4.21 cr PRASHAD scheme boost

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Tourism has given the green light for a development project at the Goddess Renuka Yellamma Devasthanam in Balkampet, Hyderabad, under the PRASHAD scheme.

This initiative involves constructing a three-storey annadana building equipped with modern amenities, capable of accommodating over 200 people at once.

The project is set to be completed at a cost of Rs 4.21 crore.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, announced the approval on social media, highlighting the significance of the temple dedicated to Goddess Yellamma, revered as the “mother of the universe” and also known as Jagadamba.

Today, our Ministry of Tourism has approved development work to be undertaken at Goddess Renuka Yellamma Devasthanam, Balkampet, Hyderabad in Telangana under the PRASHAD scheme.



At a cost of Rs 4.21 Cr, a 3-storey annadana building with modern amenities to accommodate over 200… pic.twitter.com/8VF9cV1q9I — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) March 10, 2025

The temple is a major attraction, especially on Sundays and Tuesdays, and is famous for the annual Bonalu Jathara festival in Hyderabad.

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Shekhawat for approving the project.