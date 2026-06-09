Ballari engineering student found hanging, family cries foul

Ballari: The death of a 24-year-old engineering student under suspicious circumstances in Ballari has triggered a police investigation, with family members alleging that he may have been murdered.

The deceased, identified as Vishwanath from T Rampura village in Siruguppa taluk, was studying at a private college. He stayed in a paying guest accommodation in Ashok Nagar while attending classes.

The incident came to light when Vishwanath was found hanging inside his room on Monday. Fellow residents alerted authorities, following which police rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry.

While the initial appearance of the case suggested suicide, the discovery of serious injuries on the student’s head and chest has raised several questions. Family members who arrived at the scene claimed the injuries indicated possible assault and demanded a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to sources, Vishwanath was allegedly involved in a dispute with some of his roommates shortly before the incident. Investigators are examining whether the altercation had any connection to the student’s death. Police have begun questioning those who were present in the PG accommodation and are collecting statements from witnesses.

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The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and forensic experts are expected to play a key role in determining whether the injuries were sustained before or after death. Police are also reviewing available evidence from the room and surrounding areas.

Officials from Kaul Bazaar Police Station have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles. Authorities have neither ruled out suicide nor homicide at this stage.

The incident has shocked the local student community, with many calling for a transparent investigation. Police officials have assured the family that every aspect of the case will be thoroughly examined and that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Further details are awaited pending the post-mortem report and forensic analysis.