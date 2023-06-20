Ballia DM inspects district hospital

Ballia: The Ballia district magistrate inspected the patient wards and other arrangements at the district hospital on Tuesday, a day after 11 more patient deaths were reported at the facility.

Health officials refused to clarify if any new patient death was recorded at the facility but said the number of new patients coming to the hospital has gone down.

The Ballia district hospital has come under the scanner after 68 patients died at the facility in five days till Monday. The deaths came amid heatwave conditions in the region.

During the inspection on Tuesday, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, “The number of air conditioners, coolers and fans in the wards have increased in the last few days. Arrangements have also been made for additional staff.”

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital S K Yadav said the number of new patients has decreased drastically in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, a two-member committee comprising Director (Communicable Diseases) Dr A K Singh and Director (Medical Care) K N Tiwari was sent by the state government to Ballia to look into the reasons behind the recent deaths.

The committee visited several areas of the district and spoke to family members of patients who succumbed at the district hospital.