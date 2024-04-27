Ban KCR from poll campaigning for anti-Hindu remarks: VHP to EC

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday, April 27, filed a complaint with Telangana Chief Election Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for “insulting” Hindu traditions.

The RSS affiliate group alleged that KCR disparaged the distribution of Akshatalu (sacred turmeric coated rice), Prasadam during the Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration event and also ridiculed the Shobha Yatras held with saffron flags at a recent election rally in Bhuvanagiri.

“Legal action must be taken against KCR for insulting Hindu beliefs. He speaks in this manner every time there are elections around the corner. We seek a ban on him from poll campaigning,” VHP said, in a written complaint to EC.

The right-wing group said that the EC assured a probe into the matter.

Telangana is going to the ballot for Lok Sabha polls on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).