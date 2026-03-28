Bandh called by BJP MLA over doctor’s attack in Nirmal passes off peacefully

Hyderabad: The Bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy in Nirmal to protest the attack on a paediatrician passed without any major untoward incident on Saturday, March 28.

A paediatrician, Santosh Raj, was attacked by a family at a private hospital in Nirmal on Thursday night after an altercation over medical treatment of a child. BJP workers and doctors staged a protest later in the night at the Nirmal’s Gandhi Centre demanding action against the attackers who belong to Muslim community.

In view of the bandh, commercial establishments and educational institutions, including private schools and colleges, remained closed in few parts of the district.

The BJP party workers moved on the roads to force the businessmen to shut down their establishments. Police personnel made elaborate arrangements to prevent any trouble and deployment was made at key junctions in the district centre to avoid untoward incidents.

Few people were making attempts to give a communal colour to the incident and police appealed to the people not believe in rumours.