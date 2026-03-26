Telangana: Tension in Nirmal after doctor manhandled, protesters demand arrests

According to police, the doctor was attacked following an argument with a group of people.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 27th March 2026 3:35 am IST

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Gandhi Circle in the Two Town police station area of Telangana’s Nirmal on Thursday evening, March 26, after a doctor was allegedly manhandled, triggering a flash protest that drew around 200 people.

According to police, the doctor was attacked following an argument with a group of people. The incident sparked an immediate protest near the old collector’s office, with demonstrators demanding the swift arrest of those responsible.

Senior police officials rushed additional forces to the spot and are monitoring the situation closely. Security has been significantly beefed up in the area as a precaution.

Subhan Haleem

Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 27th March 2026 3:35 am IST

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Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

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