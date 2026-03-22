Gallantry awardee dies post-surgery at Hyderabad hospital, case filed

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI), who was also a recipient of a Gallantry award, passed away at Yashoda Hospital in Hitech City, Hyderabad, following a surgery. His wife has alleged gross medical negligence.

A complaint filed with Madhapur police states that Raja Sambaiah Thallapally, a resident of Karimnagar, was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on March 7 for treatment of a gluteal lump.

The family had approached the private hospital under the Bhadratha Scheme, and had submitted the patient’s complete medical history, including hypertension, diabetes and prior neurological concerns.

The consulting doctors did not perform a biopsy to determine the nature of the lump or conduct a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or Computed Tomography (CT) scan of the brain despite the patient’s neurological history, the complaint stated.

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They also scheduled a surgery without stabilising the patient, and when his blood pressure spiked to 210 mmHg, they postponed the surgery after the anesthesiologist warned of the risk of stroke.

The surgery was finally performed on March 10, allegedly without adequate reassessment or stabilisation. Post-surgery, Thallapally was moved to the general ward instead of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), despite a high-risk status.

Within 15 minutes, severe bleeding occurred from the area of the surgery, requiring a second emergency surgery.

Finally, when he was moved to the ICU, he remained unconscious. Brain imaging showed a massive stroke in the left hemisphere. Doctors denied any connection to surgery, but did not give a clear explanation, the complaint said.

Over time, the victim’s condition deteriorated, eventually leading to complete brain failure.

A decompressive craniectomy was performed due to severe brain swelling, but the patient’s condition kept deteriorating. His blood pressure dropped to critically low levels, and despite 20 minutes of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), he passed away.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Madhapur police station under section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).





