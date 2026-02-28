Hyderabad hospital booked over negligence after dialysis patient dies

Representational image
Hyderabad: A hospital in Hyderabad was booked on Friday, February 27, for alleged medical negligence following the death of a patient who had come for a dialysis procedure.

The hospital was booked following a complaint by Gunti Krishna on February 26. The complainant stated that he had taken his brother, G Sagar, to the hospital for dialysis at 5:00 AM on February 26; however, during the procedure, the permacath catheter became loose.

Complaint filed

In his complaint, Krishna stated that the issue was not addressed despite requesting the medical staff. The complainant also alleged that a doctor informed him that there was no one available at the hospital to fix the catheter.

The patient was advised to shift to another Medicover facility at the Financial District, Puppalguda. Later, the patient reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. The complainant suspects negligence by hospital staff and the concerned doctor.

A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation.

