Telangana govt to study best practices to strengthen women in policing

Revanth Reddy released a book on the 1st Telangana Conference for Women in Police, and the RBVRR TGPA Annual Magazine–2025 at the Secretariat on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 27th February 2026 10:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recommended the formation of a special team to study the best practices in the recruitment, retention, training and career progression of women police personnel. He directed the officials to examine the feasibility of implementing suitable policy measures in Telangana to further strengthen women’s participation and leadership in policing.

Revanth Reddy released two significant publications- the Book on the 1st Telangana Conference for Women in Police, and the RBVRR TGPA Annual Magazine–2025 at a programme held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Abhilasha Bisht, DGP & Director, TGPA, emphasised five key priority areas for strengthening women in policing.

She suggested enhancement of essential infrastructure such as dedicated restrooms, crèche facilities, mobile toilet units during bandobast, and provision of scooters in adequate numbers to enhance women’s patrolling duties and visible policing.

She stressed the need for appointing women as Station House Officers (SHO) in police stations to promote mainstreaming and eliminate traditional stereotypes in leadership roles.

While 33 percent reservation for women in the civil police is being implemented, she felt there is a need to proportionately increase women’s participation in the armed reserve and battalions in view of their growing responsibilities in law and order, and bandobast duties.

She advocated for strengthening training infrastructure across all police training institutions in the state to ensure cohesive and co-educational induction training in-line with the IPS and DSP training models, with emphasis on gender sensitisation and institutional mainstreaming.

She also requested for the constitution of a committee at the DGP level to standardise uniform comfort guidelines, addressing issues of body comfort and functionality, thereby improving confidence and operational efficiency.

The release of the two publications marked a significant step towards institutionalising gender-inclusive reforms and recognising the contributions of women personnel in Telangana Police.

