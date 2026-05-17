Bandi Bageerath shifted to Cherlapalli jail after being remanded in POCSO case

Hyderabad: Bandi Sai Bageerath, who is accused in POCSO case for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl was shifted to Cherlapalli Central Prison in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 16, after being sent to 14-day judicial remand by the magistrate.

Videos shared on social media showed the accused being moved to the central prison late on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Bageerath was arrested near the Telangana Police Academy in Narsingi. Cyberabad Commissioner Ramesh Reddy said that the accused was apprehended while driving a car.

Telangana: Bandi Bhageerath, was sent to Cherlapally Prison after being remanded to judicial custody in a POCSO case. pic.twitter.com/75f0IUdGpv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 17, 2026

Following his arrest Bageerath was taken to the Pet Basheerabad police station, where he was questioned for nearly two hours and his statement was recorded. He was then taken to a primary health centre at Medchal for a medical examination, following which he was produced before the Medchal court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody till May 29.

Background of the POCSO case

On May 8, Bageerath was booked under the POCSO case by the Pet Basheerbad police. According to the complainant, Bageerath made the victim consume alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on three separate occasions.

Bageerath filed a counter-complaint with police in Karimnagar alleging extortion and intimidation by the girl and her parents. He said the girl became acquainted with him and invited him to family functions and group gatherings.

He alleged that the girl’s family later pressured him to marry her and demanded money after he refused. He claimed that he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father out of fear, but the family later demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to file false complaints if he failed to comply.

Following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s orders, a Special Investigation Team was constituted and Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj was deputed to head it.

On May 12, the Petbasheerabad Police altered the charges of the POCSO from harassment of a child to sexual assault. The earlier section, Section 11 (sexual harassment of a child), covers non-physical acts involving sexual intent, such as suggestive gestures, pornography, stalking, or showing sexual body parts. The new Section 5(1) (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) involves penetrative sexual assault, committed under certain aggravating circumstances. This is a non-bailable offence with a minimum of 20 years.

On May 15, the High Court refused to provide any interim relief to Bageerath.

The controversy has triggered a political storm in Telangana, with opposition parties attacking the BJP leadership over the case.